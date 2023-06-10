Jaipur, Jun 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Ironmen thrashed Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh 43-28 to secure their first win in the Premier Handball League here on Saturday.

The Maharashtra side started the game aggressively but their player Ranjeet Singh got injured in the opening minutes and had to be stretched off.

Also Read | List of Highest Successful Run Chases in Tests: Check Top 10 Record Targets Achieved by Teams.

Despite the early injury blow, Ironmen's Igor Chiseliov, Manjeet Kumar and Jalal Kiani were in fine touch as they combined well and scored in the early exchanges of the game.

Ironmen's goalkeeper Naveen Deshwal also showcased excellent reflexes as he made numerous fine saves to help his side establish an unassailable lead, even denying Sukhveer Singh Brar from scoring a penalty in the first half.

Also Read | Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova, French Open 2023 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live TV Telecast of Roland Garros Women's Singles Final Tennis Match?.

Ironmen led 17-12 at half time and then continued their dominant display in the second session also to win the match easily in front of more than a thousand spectators at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)