Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Ironmen was on Tuesday named as the first team of the inaugural Premier Handball League scheduled to be held in June later this year.

The team will be owned by businessman Punit Balan.

"Handball is already quite popular in the Indian hinterland but it's high time that we brought it to the fore," said Balan, who owns a number of teams across leagues like Ultimate Kho-Kho, Ultimate Table Tennis and Tennis Premier League.

"At a national and state level, Maharashtra has always performed well in the tournaments and we are sure that we will be able to unearth new talent from the state with Maharashtra Ironmen."

The inaugural season of the PHL is set to kick off on June 8 and will run till June 25.

