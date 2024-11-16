Mumbai, Nov 16 (PTI) Top seed Tanay Mehendale fought back gallantly to beat Mishil Shah to enter the men's semifinals of the Maharashtra State Open badminton tournament 2024 here on Saturday.

Mehendale won 17-15, 15-11. The second seed Shvetank Karnik prevailed over Piyush Kamble 15-11, 15-10 to enter the last eight.

But in the women's section, the top four seeds failed to advance to the next round.

The number one seed Shivani Herlekar went down fighting to unseeded Anushka Bhise 29-30 in 17 minutes in the pre-quarterfinals.

Later, in the quarterfinals, Shravni Patil defeated second seed Shraddha Hakke 15-9, 15-8, while third seed Manasvi Vaidya suffered a 13-15, 2-15 defeat at the hands of unseeded Devanshi Shinde.

Prisha Shah produced a strong performance as she rallied from losing the first game against fourth seed Netra Jhalani to win 8-15, 15-7, 15-2 and seal a semi-final spot.

Results: Women's Singles (Quarterfinals): Prisha Shah beat 4-Netra Jhalani 8-15, 15-7, 15-2; Anushka Bhise beat Arya Phalane 15-13, 15-4; Shravni Patil beat 2-Shraddha Hakke 15-9, 15-8; Devanshi Shinde beat 3-Manasvi Vaidya 15-13, 15-2.

Men's singles (Quarterfinals): 2-Shvetank Karnik beat Piyush Kamble 15-11, 15-10; 4-Soham Phatak beat Tanay Joshi 15-11, 15-8; Harshit Mahimkar beat 3-Yash Tiwari 15-7, 15-5; 1-Tanay Mehendale beat Mishil Shah 17-15, 15-11. 7/21/2024

