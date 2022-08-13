Seoul, Aug 13 (PTI) Mahindra Racing secured the pole position and the second place in the first of two races of the FIA ABB Formula E Seoul E-Prix, held in the Seoul Olympic Park Stadium on Saturday.

This was made possible by an outstanding performance in tricky conditions by Oliver Rowland in his 30 Mahindra M8Electro.

In the swansong weekend for the Gen2 machine, and on the eve of the 100th Formula E race for Mahindra Racing, the Briton showed great car control in wet conditions to qualify on pole.

In the final of the Duel battles he went head-to-head with Lucas Di Grassi, who will join the Indian team for the Gen3 era, getting the better of him by 0.6 of a second.

The race was marred by incidents and while seven cars retired from the event, Rowland kept his cool, kept it on track and finished in second place to take a total of 21 points towards the team's tally to climb one place in the overall team standings.

