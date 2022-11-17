Adelaide [Australia], November 17 (ANI): Dawid Malan's magnificent 134 off only 128 deliveries went in vain as all-round Australia produced a stellar performance to clinch the opening match against England by six wickets in the first match of the three-match ODI series here at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Australia chased down the target in 46.5 overs, courtesy of brilliant fifties from David Warner, Travis Head and Steve Smith to go 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series.

Also Read | Is Brazil Football Team Playing Any Friendly Match Before FIFA World Cup 2022?.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins bagged the three wickets of opener Phil Salt (14 off 15), James Vince (5 off 6) and Luke Wood (10 off 10). Adam Zampa also took the three-wicket haul as he dismissed England captain Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan and Chris Jordan.

In the first match of the three-match ODI series, Australia won the toss and elected to field first.

Also Read | Ravi Shastri Believes Indian Cricketers Are Absolutely Fine Playing IPL and Domestic Cricket.

It was a fine effort from the Australian bowlers, as they ran through the England top-order, reducing them to 118/5. But Dawid Malan mounted a brilliant fightback and scored a brilliant 134 off only 128 deliveries, as England posted a score of 287/9 in their 50 overs at the Adelaide Oval. He was given a helping hand by David Willey, who ended on an unbeaten 34.

Chasing a target of 288, David Warner and Travis Head put Australia in the front seat as the openers stitched up a 147-run stand for the opening wicket. But the fiery stand was broken by Chris Jordan who dismissed Head. The Australia opener went back to the pavilion after scoring a 69 off 57 deliveries.

Steven Smith then came out to bat and the batter slammed England bowlers all around the ground while forming a partnership with Warner. The pair put up a score of 200 runs within 29 overs.

However, Warner's majestic stint on the crease was cut short as he was dismissed by David Willey after scoring 86 runs in 84 balls. Warner's wicket invited Marnus Labuschagne to the ground but the batter could not do much as he was sent back to the pavilion after scoring four runs by Willey in the 31st over of the match.

Alex Carey was also departed after playing a small knock of 21 off 28 by Liam Dawson. Smith then held the fort and guided his team home by 6-wickets while slamming a stunning unbeaten 80 runs in 78 balls.

Brief score: England 287/9 (Dawid Malan 134, David Willey 34*; Adam Zampa 3-55) vs Australia 291/4 (David Warner 86, Steven Smith 80*; David Willey 2-51). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)