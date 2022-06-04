Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 4 (ANI): A crucial 42-off 38 balls from Malaysian captain Elsa Hunter backed by the team's tight fielding and economical spells powered the hosts to a 28-run victory over Qatar on the second day of the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier.

Elsa Hunter's crucial knock of 42 guided her team's total to 116 before the bowlers restricted Qatar to 88 for 3.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl, Qatar started off well with the ball as Sarrinah Siddiqui dismissed Nurr Rahman and Dhanusri Muhunan for ducks, both bowled in the second over. She returned to claim the wicket of Nur Abedul Samad to reduce Malaysia to 30-4 at the end of the sixth over.

However, Hunter batted with patience in a 36-run stand for the sixth wicket with Musfirah Azmi to score 42 off 38 balls, a knock that featured six boundaries. After her dismissal in the 16th over, Azmi ensured her side finished with 115-7 as she struck four boundaries in an unbeaten inning of 24. Hiya Ladani and Tafaul El Nour picked two wickets apiece.

In response, Qatar openers, captain Saachi Dhadwaal and Shruti Rana batted cautiously to bring up a 51-run partnership for the first wicket. However, once they were both run-out, two overs apart, with Azmi involved in both dismissals, the Qatar batters lost momentum as their chase eventually fizzled out managing only 88-3 in 20 overs.

The Player of the match, Elsa Hunter, praised her team's effort after the game, "We were losing wickets in the first round, but we came back. The girls worked very hard leading up to this tournament so this win was very deserving of their hard work." (ANI)

