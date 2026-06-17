Sports News | Malaysia PM Expected to Witness Asia Championship Title Fight Between India's Sangram Singh and Pakistan's Abid Ali

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 17 (ANI): Indian MMA star and international wrestler Sangram Singh is set to take center stage at the Malaysia Strike MMA Championship 2026 as he faces Pakistan's Abid Ali in a historic Asia Championship title fight on July 19 in Kuala Lumpur.

The highly anticipated India-Pakistan showdown is expected to captivate martial arts fans worldwide, with the winner being crowned Asia Champion, according to a press release.

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The championship has generated significant international attention and is being regarded as one of the biggest MMA contests in the region this year.

Adding exceptional prestige to the event, Malaysia Prime Minister is expected to witness the historic championship bout, underscoring the importance of the occasion and its growing international stature.

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Sangram Singh enters the contest following a remarkable year in which he was honoured with the Billionaire Global Peace Award 2026, recognising his contributions to sports, leadership, and global peace initiatives. Known for his determination and inspiring journey, Sangram continues to represent India on some of the world's biggest sporting platforms.

The rivalry between India and Pakistan has produced some of the most memorable moments in sporting history, and this MMA clash promises to add another exciting chapter. With the prestigious Asia Championship title on the line, both athletes are expected to deliver a thrilling contest before a global audience.

As the countdown begins, fans across the world eagerly await 19 July 2026, when Kuala Lumpur will host a landmark evening of mixed martial arts action and crown a new Asia Champion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)