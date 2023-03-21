Basel, Mar 21 (PTI) India's Malvika Bansod qualified for the main draw of the women's singles competition at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

Malvika beat USA's Lauren Lam 21-17 21-7 in the women's qualifying round.

Women's doubles pair of Sikki Reddy and Arathi Sara Sunil also made it to the main draw after beating Paula Lynn Cao Hok and Lauren Lam 21-15 15-21 21-18.

Mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy notched up a 21-17 15-21 21-18 win over Germany's Patrick Scheiel and Franziska Volkmann to book a berth in main draw.

However, Meiraba Luwang Maisnam and Priyanshu Rajawat couldn't qualify for the main draw.

While Meiraba beat Spain's Luís Enrique Penalver 21-16 21-16 in the first round but lost 13-21 25-23 20-22 to Netherland's Joran Kweekel next, Priyanshu lost 7-21 5-21 to Chinese Taipei's Chia Hao Lee in the first round.

Rohan Kapoor and B Sumeeth Reddy also lost in the first round of men's doubles qualification.

