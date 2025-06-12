Manchester, Jun 12 (AP) Manchester United completed the signing of Brazil international Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday.

The 26-year-old forward signed a five-year contract to 2030, with the option of a further 12 months.

"Ever since I was a child in Brazil watching Premier League games on TV at my grandmother's house, United was my favourite English team and I dreamed of wearing the red shirt," Cunha said.

United paid a reported 62.5 million pounds ($84 million) for Cunha, who is expected to be one of several signings for the fallen Premier League giant as coach Ruben Amorim looks to overhaul his squad following a woeful season.

Cunha scored 17 goals for Wolves last season. The United attack had the fifth worst scoring record in the English top flight last term.

"All my focus is now on working hard to become a valuable part of the team, and helping get this club back to the top," he said.

United was 15th in the standings, its worst position since the Premier League era began in 1992. It also had its most losses in a Premier League season and recorded its lowest points total.

The joint record 20-time English champion has gone 12 years without the title since last winning it in former manager Alex Ferguson's final season in 2013.

"Bringing in Matheus was one of our main priorities for this summer, so we are delighted to have completed his signing so early in the window," said Jason Wilcox, United director of football.

"He has proved his ability to succeed in the Premier League as one of the most exciting and productive forwards in England during his time at Wolves, and before that in Spain and Germany.

"He has all the qualities we are looking for as we seek to build a strong, dynamic and entertaining team capable of challenging for the biggest honours."

As well as Cunha, United is also interested in Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo. (AP)

