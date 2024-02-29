London, Feb 29 (AP) Great rivals Manchester United and Liverpool will meet in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup while Manchester City will continue its defense of the trophy with a home match against Newcastle.

The Old Trafford showdown between United and Liverpool was determined after both teams won in the fifth round on Wednesday.

City and Newcastle were already assured of progressing after winning on Tuesday. City beat Luton 6-2 and Newcastle won a penalty shootout against second-tier Blackburn.

City has beaten Newcastle home and away in the Premier League this season.

Second-tier Coventry advanced on Monday with a victory over sixth-tier Maidstone and will next play Wolverhampton.

Leicester, another Championship team, upset top-flight Bournemouth on Tuesday and will face Chelsea in the quarterfinals, which are played over the weekend of March 16-17.

Quarterfinals draw:

Wolverhampton vs. Coventry

Manchester United vs. Liverpool

Chelsea vs. Leicester

Manchester City vs. Newcastle. (AP) AM

