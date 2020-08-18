Manchester [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): Manchester City on Tuesday announced that the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup winner Rose Lavelle has signed a contract with the club.

"Manchester City are delighted to announce the signing of 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup winner Rose Lavelle," the club said in a statement.

Ahead of the upcoming 2020/21 FA Women's Super League season, Lavelle has put pen to paper with City and will wear the number 21 shirt.

Last summer, she won the Bronze Ball at the World Cup in France and scored in the 2-0 Final victory over the Netherlands, as the Stars and Stripes clinched the trophy for the fourth time.

After joining Manchester City, Lavelle expressed her excitement and said she cannot wait to play alongside her new teammates.

"I'm so excited to join Manchester City and I can't wait to play alongside some really talented players," the club's official website quoted Lavelle as saying.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity of playing in England and competing in the Champions League... I've heard amazing things about the Club and it just felt like a really good fit overall. I want to challenge myself and feel that Manchester City is the perfect environment to do so and hopefully, I'll find some success along the way," she added. (ANI)

