Manchester [UK], February 10 (ANI): Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that it is impressive that his side already has 60 points in the Premier League's ongoing season.

City managed to get full three points from their 24th game of the season on Wednesday after defeating Brentford 2-0. Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne got on the scoring sheet for City.

Also Read | What is RTM Card? Is it Available in IPL 2022 Mega Auction?.

"Liverpool have two games to play, then we see the gap - 14 games to play, many points to play for, and more tough games like today. Everyone is tough competition, but it is impressive at this stage to have 60 points - we have done incredibly well so far," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"No - we are not the best team in the world. The best team is Chelsea who won the Champions League and River Plate because they won in South America. The important thing is tomorrow and in three days we go to Norwich and have to win the game. This thing about who is the best, I don't care. Be happy and try to play better every day and, in the end, we will see," he added.

Also Read | India vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2022 Stat Highlights: Rohit Sharma Wins First Series As Full-Time Captain.

Talking further about the ongoing season, the City manager said: "We are in a good position, 60 points at the moment. We have to qualify for the Champions League because that is the most important target, then the Premier League, and then arrive in the last few games fighting for the title. This is what I want to do."

"Now we spoke with the rest of the players Eat, rest, train, eat, rest, train because in three days we are away and then we have to travel to Portugal for the Champions League and everyone has to be ready," he added.

City currently has 12 points more than second-placed Liverpool in the ongoing Premier League. The club will next take on Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)