Manchester (England), Aug 2 (AP) Manchester City is ready to make a big move in the transfer market, days before the start of the new season.

The English and European champions are set to sign Croatia center back Josko Gvardiol for a reported 90 million euros ($98.3 million) from German club Leipzig, making him one of the world's most expensive defenders.

Also Read | WTC Rankings: India, Pakistan Occupy Top Spots As Australia and England Penalized Points Due to Slow Over Rate in Ashes 2023.

Neither City nor Leipzig have commented publicly about the deal for Gvardiol, who will reportedly undergo a medical examination this week.

Manchester United's Harry Maguire cost 80 million pounds (then $97 million) when he joined from Leicester in 2019, while Virgil van Dijk moved from Southampton to Liverpool for 75 million pounds (then $100 million) in 2018.

Also Read | Juventus vs Real Madrid, Club Friendly 2023 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Pre-Season Football Match Live Telecast On TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The 21-year-old Gvardiol, known as “Little Pep” because of his name's likeness to City manager Pep Guardiola, is one of the most highly rated defenders in the world and enhanced his reputation with impressive performances for Croatia at the World Cup last year.

He has played for Leipzig for two seasons, having previously been at Dinamo Zagreb. He was immediately a key player in the Bundesliga at the age of just 19, winning the German Cup in each of his seasons with Leipzig.

Gvardiol is a left-footed center back and would likely play on the left of City's back three, if Guardiola persists with a 3-2-4-1 formation he deployed in the second half of last season.

City also has Nathan Ake for that role in a formation that essentially sees the team play a defense full of center backs and dispense with full backs.

Gvardiol would be City's second signing of the offseason, after Croatia teammate Mateo Kovacic, who replaced Ilkay Gundogan in the squad. Gundogan, City's captain last season in its treble-winning campaign, has joined Barcelona.

Leipzig will be losing a third key player this offseason, having sold playmaker Dominik Szoboszlai to Liverpool and forward Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)