Manchester [UK], January 22 (ANI): Manchester City women's Jill Scott has joined Everton on loan for the remainder of the FA Women's Super League season.

"Manchester City can confirm that midfielder Jill Scott has joined Everton on loan for the remainder of the 2020/21 FA Women's Super League season," Manchester City said in a statement.

The 33-year-old has been on the books of the club since November 2013, making more than 170 appearances in all competitions to date, and signed a new two-year contract last summer that saw her combine her playing career with a coaching role.

The seasoned England international, however, will now link up with fellow FAWSL side Everton until the conclusion of the current campaign.

Speaking about Scott's temporary switch, head coach Gareth Taylor said they are fully supportive of Scott's decision.

"We're fully supportive of Jill's decision to go out on loan. She's an important figure at Manchester City, but we understand her desire to play on a more regular basis this year and wish her well in that quest," the club's official website quoted Taylor as saying. (ANI)

