Manchester [UK], July 25 (ANI): West Indies' opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite has defended skipper Jason Holder's decision to bowl first in the third and final Test against England.

His remark came after the conclusion of the first day of the third Test as England reached a score of 258/4 at stumps with Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler at the crease for the hosts.

Also Read | England vs West Indies, 3rd Test 2020, Day 1, Stat Highlights: Jos Buttler, Ollie Pope Reach Personal Milestones and Other Records Created at Old Trafford.

"It's been a pretty even day. We had a plan to bowl first. There was moisture in the wicket, and we thought as a team we wanted to utilise it. They got a good partnership (Pope and Buttler), but I don't think we're out of it, to be honest. Once we come out tomorrow and control the scoring rate, build that pressure, then I think we can get some wickets in the morning," ESPNCricnfo quoted Brathwaite as saying.

On the first day, England lost its opening four wickets with just 122 runs on the board and the side had lost key wickets of Joe Root (17) and Ben Stokes (20).

Also Read | Kingsley Coman Transfer News Latest Update: Manchester United Hold Talks With Bayern Munich Star for Potential Move to Old Trafford.

At that point, Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler got together to form an unbeaten 136-run stand, to retrieve the innings for the hosts.

"Early wickets will be crucial with the new ball, the harder ball. But even if we don't get early ones, if we stay in it, there's one less specialist batsman - Woakes can still bat - but two or three wickets could happen," Brathwaite said.

"We've got to be very disciplined when we start out in the first session. The harder ball on the surface is always good so I think the new ball's crucial for us. Once we build that pressure with some tight overs, we'll get some wickets early," he added.

If England wants to retain the Wisden Trophy, then the side needs to win the final and third Test match.

On the other hand, if West Indies manages to win or draw the final Test, the side would retain the Wisden Trophy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)