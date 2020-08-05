Manchester [UK], August 5 (ANI): Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test of the three-match series against England here at Old Trafford Stadium on Wednesday.

England have recently won the three-match Test series against West Indies by 2-1 at home conditions, which marked the resumption of the longest format game after the coronavirus-affected break.

On the other hand, Pakistan are set to play their first series since February.

England playing XI: Joe Root (c), Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson.

Pakistan playing XI: Azhar Ali (c), Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah. (ANI)

