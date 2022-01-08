Naples [Italy], January 8 (ANI): Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe has joined Serie A side, Napoli, on loan until the end of the 2021/22 season, the Premier League club confirmed on Saturday.

The 24-year-old signed a new contract in the summer, keeping him at Old Trafford until June 2023 with the option to extend by another year.

Also Read | Chelsea vs Chesterfield, FA Cup 2021-22 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch Live Telecast of Football Match TV & Score Updates in IST?.

Axel, who has been with United since joining the Academy at the age of eight, then immediately embarked on a third loan spell with Aston Villa, having previously played for the Midlands club in two Championship campaigns.

Tuanzebe made 11 appearances for the Villans - who we now face twice in succession - in the first half of this season, with nine of those games coming in the Premier League. The Academy graduate, who can play at centre-back or full-back, will now have the opportunity to test himself abroad for the first time, having joined up with Luciano Spalletti's side.

Also Read | West Indies vs Ireland, 1st ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online on FanCode: Get Free Telecast Details of WI vs IRE on TV With Match Time in India.

The Neapolitans are currently third in the Serie A table, six points behind the pacesetters and reigning champions Internazionale.

They progressed through their Europa League group prior to Christmas, eliminating Leicester City in the process, and now face a mouthwatering two-legged tie against Barcelona next month for a place in the competition's round of 16.

Axel is the third United defender to agree a loan move this week, with Teden Mengi temporarily joining Birmingham City and Ethan Laird switching from Swansea City to promotion-chasing AFC Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, Will Fish - another centre-back - has been recalled after his stint with non-league Stockport County. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)