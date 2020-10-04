Manchester [UK], October 4 (ANI): Manchester United's Scott McTominay said players know the expectation of playing in this club and added that they are "going in the right way".

"You can't expect too much too soon from a team that's had one-and-a-half weeks together, and everyone is at different levels coming back from international duty. It's no time to panic, the [bad] results are a bump on the road. The performances will come with the stronger and fitter we get," the club's official website quoted McTominay as saying.

"Obviously, we're playing for Man United and we know the expectation is there, but for us as a team we know we're going in the right way," he added.

Manchester United did not get off to a good start in this season of Premier League as the team suffered a 1-3 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace. However, the team then made a comeback in the league, securing a 3-2 win against Brighton in their next game.

McTominay said the desired results will 'definitely' follow if the players play to their capabilities.

"Step by step, everyone is getting fitter and stronger. We have to maintain those levels of performance and win football matches at all costs; that's the message we're getting from the manager and the coaches. For us, it's important to keep building every week, go step by step. It's about putting those performances together and the results definitely will follow if we play well and to our capabilities," he said.

Currently placed on the 14th position, Manchester United will now take on Tottenham in the league on Sunday. (ANI)

