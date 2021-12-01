Dubai [UAE], December 1 (ANI): Lancer Capital has made its first-ever historic foray into cricket by acquiring a franchise in the UAE T20 league.

Lancer Capital has investments in a variety of best-in-class assets. The Chairman of Lancer Capital, Avie Glazer, is an owner of the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Glazer has also been the Co-Chairman of Manchester United since 2005. Manchester United have won more leagues than any other club in English football.

The UAE T20 League is a professional franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament with 6 franchise teams competing in a 34-match event.

Khalid Al Zarooni, UAE T20 League Chairman and Vice-Chairman Emirates Cricket Board said: "I am very excited to welcome Mr. Glazer to the UAE T20 Family! To have a partner who has invested into sports properties with a long term investment perspective is a testament to the strength of the UAE T20 League's Business Model and its value proposition to its stakeholders and an ode to the UAE as the destination of choice for global sports events."

Avram Glazer, Chairman of Lancer Capital LLCsaid: "I am very excited to be a part of UAE T20 at its formation. UAE T20 promises to be a world class event that will be transformative to the growth of cricket in the Emirates." (ANI)

