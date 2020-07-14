Manchester [UK], July 14 (ANI): Manchester United missed a golden opportunity to force their way into a commanding Champions League spot as Southampton's late equaliser resulted in a 2-2 draw.

After being restricted to settle with just one point, Manchester United now have 59 points, behind the fourth-placed Leicester City on goal difference.

Stuart Armstrong scored the opening goal of the match in the 12th minute, putting Southampton ahead of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-led side.

However, Marcus Rashford scored an equalizer in the 20th minute and three minutes later, Anthony Martial handed Manchester United a one-goal lead.

Manchester United successfully maintained their lead up until the 90+6th minute when Michael Obafemi's stunning goal ruined hosts' hopes of climbing to the fourth place on the table.

Manchester United will next play against Crystal Palace on July 17. (ANI)

