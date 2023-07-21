Manchester [UK], July 21 (ANI): Manchester United have completed the signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Italian club Inter Milan. The Cameroonian footballer signed on the dotted line as part of a contract that ties him to the club until June 2028.

Andre Onana will wear jersey no 24.

Also Read | Sakshi Malik Criticises WFI ad-hoc Panel’s Decision to Exempt Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia From Asian Games 2023 Wrestling Selection Trials.

The club shared a message on its official website that read, "Our new man has flown over to the United States to take part in Tour 2023 and it can be confirmed that Onana will wear the no.24 jersey for the Reds."

This is a number Andre has sported for much of his career at club level, including at Ajax and for Inter, who he helped reach the Champions League final last season.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes Appointed Manchester United Captain, Portugal Midfielder Replaces Harry Maguire.

The no.24 jersey has been lying unclaimed since January 2021, when Tim Fosu-Mensah, who had the number previously, completed his move to Bayer Leverkusen.

The jersey number been worn by several famous names, including Paul Scholes, David Beckham and Wes Brown, but surely the most notable adoptee prior to Onana was Darren Fletcher.

The Cameroon international completed his transfer from Internazionale on Thursday afternoon, putting pen to paper on a five-year deal with the option for a further year.

Onana will link up with Erik ten Hag for the second time, after their stint at Ajax, where the goalkeeper made 214 appearances between 2016 and 2022.

After completing the signing, Andre Onana said, “To join Manchester United is an incredible honour and I have worked hard all my life to get to this moment, overcoming many obstacles along the way. Walking out at Old Trafford to defend our goal and contribute to the team will be another amazing experience. This is the start of a new journey for me, with new teammates, and new ambitions to fight for."

He added, “Manchester United has a long history of incredible goalkeepers, and I will now give everything to create my own legacy in the coming years. I am excited by the opportunity to work again with Erik ten Hag, and I can’t wait to play my part in the success I know he is determined to deliver at this great football club.” (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)