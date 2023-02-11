Cape Town, Feb 11 (PTI) India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana would not like to miss the mouth-watering clash against Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup opener on Sunday, and she dropped a big hint about her intentions on the eve of the match by posting her images on social media in full cricketing gear.

The top-order batter posted four images on Twitter and captioned them, "Let's go T20WorldCup2023".

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in As Monaco vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Clash? Here's the Possibility of the Star Footballer Making the Starting XI.

There has been speculation that the 26-year-old opener could miss India's first game against Pakistan due to a left middle finger injury she picked up while fielding during the warm-up game against Australia earlier this week.

An International Cricket Council (ICC) source had confirmed to PTI that Mandhana had suffered an injury in the practice game.

Also Read | AS Monaco vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch French League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"We can't say she is out of World Cup yet. But she could miss the Pakistan game," the ICC source had said.

The left-handed Mandhana had batted at number three against Australia instead of her usual opening position. Mandhana had subsequently missed India's second warm-up game against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

However, on Saturday Mandhana posted images which showed her all pumped up with the bat in hand and ready to wear the helmet, giving a hint that she is all geared up for the contest.

The Indian team is clubbed alongside England, Pakistan, West Indies and Ireland in Group B.

India come into the World CUp match having lost the recent tri-series final to South Africa. They also lost the warm-up game against Australia before beating Bangladesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)