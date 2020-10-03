Liverpool, Oct 3 (AP) Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has become the second player to contract the coronavirus at the English Premier League champions this week.

“I've been tested positive but I am feeling good and not showing heavy symptoms,” Mane wrote on Instagram on Friday.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Struggles During Chennai Super Kings' 7-Run Loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020, Heartbroken Fans React With Sad GIFs and Images After Watching Their Hero Grapple With Tough Conditions.

“I will begin my quarantine and recovery process immediately.”

Liverpool described Mane's symptoms as “minor” and said he “feels in good health overall.”

Also Read | Sadio Mane Tests Positive for COVID-19, Liverpool Forward to Miss Club's Next Premier League Match Against Aston Villa.

Mane, who scored in a 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Monday, will miss Sunday's game against Aston Villa. Midfielder Thiago Alcantara is also out of the game after contracting COVID-19.

“Make sure that you stay safe and follow all rules to protect yourself and your loved ones to avoid a second wave of the COVID-19 virus spreading all over the world,”

Mane said. “I will be back stronger than before! We will get through this together.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)