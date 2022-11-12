Pune, Nov 12 (PTI) Bengal Warriors put up an inspiring performance to defeat Gujarat Giants 46-27 in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 match here on Saturday.

Maninder Singh (12 points) and Shrikant Jadhav (10 points) were the top performers for the Warriors.

The two teams played out a neck and neck contest in the opening minutes of the match and were locked 6-6 in the eighth minute.

However, Sakthivel R pulled off a couple of tackle points and helped the Warriors inch ahead at 9-8 in the 11th minute.

Deepak Hooda also joined the party as the Bengal side continued to hold the lead at 11-9.

But, captain Chandran Ranjit didn't take his foot off the pedal and kept the Giants in the game. Rakesh also stepped up his game as the Giants stole the lead at 15-14 just before half-time.

The Giants rode on the momentum and reduced the Warriors to two players on the mat in the opening minutes of the second half.

But Rakesh missed a raid, which allowed Maninder Singh to come back on the mat and help the Warriors take 20-18 lead in the 25th minute.

Maninder effected a multi-point raid in the 29th minute and helped his team inflict an ALL OUT and take a big 27-20 lead.

Jadhav backed up Maninder with a couple of raids as the Warriors took control of the match at 35-23 in the 35th minute.

Bengal inflicted another ALL OUT in the 39th minute and extended their lead even further. The Warriors kept raging on and eventually walked off the mat as winners.

