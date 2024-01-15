Jaipur, Jan 15 (PTI) Bengal Warriors rode on Maninder Singh's masterclass to defeat Bengaluru Bulls 35-29 in the 1000th Pro Kabaddi League match here on Monday.

Maninder scored nine points, while defender Shubham Shinde secured seven tackle points.

Bharat was the lone performer for the Bulls with 10 points on the night.

Bengal Warriors now have 38 points from 13 matches to occupy sixth spot in the standings.

Bengaluru on the other hand have slipped to ninth in the 12-team standings with 32 points.

