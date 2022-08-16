Imphal, Aug 16 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday inspected the ongoing preparations for the Manipur edition of the Durand Cup Football Tournament at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex here.

The CM also checked the arrangements for the visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Manoj Pande to the state for the inaugural match of the Manipur edition of the 131st Durand Cup on Thursday.

He said, "with the help of technical experts, Sports Ministry and after tying up with the Army, we have built one of the best grounds in the Eastern zone."

"Inspected the ongoing preparation for the eagerly awaited #DurandCup2022 at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex. Also checked the arrangements for the visit of Hon'ble @rajnathsingh ji and Army Chief General Manoj Pande ji who will grace the opening ceremony of the Durand Cup," the CM tweeted.

The chief minister also urged all the sports lovers to watch the game.

The Manipur edition of the 131st Durand Cup starts on August 18 with a group C match between the state-based teams of NEROCA FC and TRAU FC.

The state is hosting 10 group matches till September 5.

