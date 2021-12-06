Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 6 (ANI): Defending champions Manipur will lock horns with Odisha in the second semi-final clash of the ongoing senior Women's National Football Championship 2021-22 in Kerala, on Tuesday.

The 20-time national champions defeated Assam in the first quarter-final match on Sunday (December 5) by two goals. Kiranbala Chanu (9') and Babysana Devi (65') helped the team reach the semi-final stage of the tournament.

Also Read | Jude Bellingham's Comments on Referee Felix Zwayer After Borussia Dortmund's Defeat to Bayern Munich Being Investigated by Police.

Odisha, on the other hand, ended Tamil Nadu's fairy run in the last quarterfinal by virtue of two goals scored by Karishma Oram (27') and Satyabati Khadia (37').

Tamil Nadu were the heavyweights coming into the quarter-final match with the likes of Sandhiya Ranganathan and Pandiselvi in their ranks but Odisha put up a brilliant team display to take the honours.

Also Read | Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of JFC vs ATKMB in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

The side from the northeast had a brilliant run in the tournament, being placed in Group A with Daman & Diu, Pondicherry, and Meghalaya. They won all three of their Group Stage matches, scoring 21 and conceding none in the process.

Meanwhile, Odisha played some beautiful football to secure the semi-final berth. Facing the likes of Haryana, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh, they have managed to score 18 in Group F, while conceding only one.

The second semi-final match of the Senior Women's NFC will kick off at 3 PM IST on Tuesday at the EMS Stadium, Kozhikode. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)