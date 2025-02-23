New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded 'Khelo India' for providing a platform to talented champions who were able to rise and perform well in the recently concluded National Games in Uttarakhand.

During the 119th Episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, the Prime Minister also appreciated the rise in young athletes, and said that India is rapidly moving towards becoming a "global sporting powerhouse."

Also Read | Bayern Munich Vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga 2024-25 Live Streaming Online: How to Get German Football Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

The 38th National Games were held from January 28 to February 14 in Uttarakhand.

"Many of our players are the result of the 'Khelo-India' campaign. Sawan Barwal from Himachal Pradesh, Kiran Mate from Maharashtra, Tejas Shirse and Jyoti Yaraji from Andhra Pradesh all have given new hopes to the country. Javelin Thrower Sachin Yadav of Uttar Pradesh, high jumper Pooja of Haryana and swimmer Dhinidhi Desindhu of Karnataka won the hearts of the countrymen," PM Modi said.

Also Read | WPL 2025: Mithali Raj Hails UP Warriorz's All-Rounder Grace Harris' Hat-Trick Against Delhi Capitals, Says 'She Seems To Have Golden Arm'.

"The number of teenage champions in this year's national games is surprising. I am happy that with the determination and discipline of our young athletes, India today is rapidly moving towards becoming a global sporting powerhouse," he added.

He also applauded the 38th National Games, which saw the participation of 11,000 athletes from all over the country, and said it presented a new version of 'Devbhoomi'.

"More than 11,000 athletes from all over the country performed brilliantly in the National Games held in Uttarakhand. This event presented a new version of Devbhoomi. Uttarakhand is now emerging as a strong sporting force in the country... This is the power of sports, which transforms individuals and communities as well as the entire State. It inspires future generations and also promotes a culture of excellence. My congratulations to the services team for winning maximum gold medals in these games," PM Modi further said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)