Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez was pleased to see his side claim three crucial points against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday.

Iker Guarrotxena scored a first-half brace, and Borja Herrera added a third goal to seal the victory, while Lallianzuala Chhangte pulled one back for the hosts in stoppage time.

The Gaurs have now become the first team to score in their first 20 matches of any ISL season, surpassing Mumbai City FC, who scored in their first 19 games during the 2022-23 season.

Beyond this stat, Marquez was thrilled with the win against a strong team away from home, which also marked the end of their 13-game winless streak against the Islanders.

"The important thing is that we won a very difficult game, and we are in a very good position to finish the season at least in the top three, and let's see what happens now," Marquez stated at the post-match press conference, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

The win pushed FC Goa to 39 points from 20 matches, five points clear of third-placed Jamshedpur FC, who still have a game in hand. Marquez spoke about the importance of taking an early lead and also reflected on how the game unfolded for the team.

"In these kinds of games, especially when you are approaching the end of the season, it's important to score before the opponent because you are nervous, you need to win. Everyone is fighting (for something)--Mohun Bagan Super Giant for the Shield and other teams to reach the top, to be second," he said.

"Even though we are still with not too many (possibilities) but some possibilities to win the shield, a lot of teams are fighting for the top six, and it's important because we could manage the game better with these two goals in the first half. And in the second half, obviously, we know what kind of team Mumbai City are. We were strong mentally. I feel that when we scored the third goal, it became difficult for the opponent to turn the game around," Marquez stated, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

Despite the positives, Marquez highlighted the penalty incident late in the game when goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari tackled the on-rushing Chhangte inside the penalty box, leading to a penalty for the opposition and a yellow card for Tiwari.

The coach remarked that if the foul had happened outside the box, it could have caused bigger issues, as it might have resulted in a red card, leaving him unavailable for the next game.

"I'm disappointed about the stupid goal that we conceded because we could have lost the goalkeeper for the next game. Fortunately, it was inside the box, and it was a penalty; if it had been outside the box, it would have been a red card," the Spaniard opined.

Despite the victory, FC Goa still trail by seven points behind league leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant. With just four matches remaining, the Spanish coach recognised how challenging it would be for his side to seize the Shield, considering the form Mohun Bagan Super Giant is currently in.

"We have to play against them (Mohun Bagan Super Giant). I have to count on that game as a win, but obviously, it will be very difficult," he said, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

"They are playing very well; they have a lot of players who can decide games even when they are not playing well. Obviously, when they don't play good football, they are able to manage a lot of situations and still keep clean sheets," Marquez commented. (ANI)

