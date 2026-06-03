Sports News | Mansukh Mandaviya Urges Youth to Adopt Cycling on World Bicycle Day

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged the youth of the country to adopt cycling as an active habit of the day-to-day lifestyle on the occasion of World Bicycle Day.

Mandaviya, in a video from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS), urged young people to make cycling a regular part of their daily lives. He said cycling is more than just exercise, describing it as a healthy, affordable and sustainable habit that benefits both physical and mental well-being, while also helping protect the environment.

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"Warm wishes to you all on World Bicycle Day. Today, I wish to make a special appeal to the youth of our nation: make cycling an integral part of your lives. Cycling is not merely a form of exercise or a fleeting hobby; it is the hallmark of a healthy and empowered lifestyle. It keeps us fit, energises the body, and enhances our mental well-being. Cycling should become a daily habit for us, as it serves as the most affordable, delightful, and sustainable means of safeguarding both our health and the environment," he said.

Mandaviya said that increased use of bicycles can help reduce pollution and conserve petrol and diesel, benefiting the nation. He also noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has encouraged citizens to reduce dependence on fossil fuel-powered vehicles, adding that cycling offers an effective and sustainable solution in this context.

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"The more we use bicycles, the lower the levels of pollution will be, and the nation will also benefit through the conservation of petrol and diesel. In these times of global challenges, our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, has also urged the citizens to reduce their dependence on petrol and diesel-powered vehicles. In this context, cycling emerges as an effective and positive solution," he said.

Mansukh Mandaviya said initiatives like 'Sundays on Cycle' have boosted PM Modi's 'Fit India Movement,' with widespread participation from youth across the country turning it into a mass movement. He thanked citizens for their support and enthusiasm in strengthening the campaign.

"Campaigns such as 'Sundays on Cycle' have given fresh momentum to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji's 'Fit India Movement.' Millions of young people across the country are participating enthusiastically, transforming this initiative into a mass movement. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you for the affection, support, and energy you are infusing into this campaign," the Union Sports Minister said.

Mandaviya announced that the upcoming 'Sundays on Cycle' event on Sunday will be dedicated to World Bicycle Day.

"The upcoming 'Sundays on Cycle' event, to be organised across the nation this coming Sunday, will be dedicated to World Bicycle Day. I urge all the youth of the country to participate in this with great enthusiasm, register themselves on the 'Fit India App,' and encourage their friends and family members to join in as well," he said.

Indian Council of Medical Research Deputy Director General Jagdish Rajesh said on World Bicycle Day that cycling should be included in daily routines as it helps improve fitness and is environmentally friendly. He added that greater use of bicycles can also contribute to reducing pollution in the country.

"I am happy to be here with all my friends who have assembled here right in the morning. We are here for World Bicycle Day. I would urge people to use bicycles in their daily routines. This not only keeps you fit, but a bicycle is also eco-friendly. So, we are contributing to the country by reducing the pollution level," he told ANI.

Dalip Singh Sabharwa, BYCS India Foundation Bicycle Mayor of Delhi, said the aim is to promote the 'cycle to work' movement amid growing concerns over pollution, health issues and rising fuel prices. He described the bicycle as a simple solution to these challenges and urged young people to adopt cycling as a "new normal" and a modern lifestyle choice.

"Today, our purpose is to promote 'cycle to work'. We are facing so many problems these days related to pollution, health, and the fuel price rise. However, I believe that the solution to all these problems is the bicycle. I want to appeal to the youth to make cycling a new fashion and new normal," he said while speaking to ANI.

World Bicycle Day is being celebrated across India on June 3 with enthusiasm and a focus on promoting fitness, sustainable transport, and environmental awareness. Marking the occasion, various cyclothons, awareness drives, and cycling events were organised in different parts of the country, including Delhi, Assam, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh, where participants from all age groups took part to highlight the importance of cycling as a healthy and eco-friendly mode of transport. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)