Sports News | Manu Bhaker Pays Emotional Tribute to Coach Jaspal Rana After His Death

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 13 (ANI): Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker paid an emotional tribute to her coach Jaspal Rana, describing him as a mentor, guide and friend whose influence played a defining role in shaping both her sporting career and personal journey.

Rana, one of India's most decorated shooters, passed away at the age of 49. He had recently undergone a stent procedure after experiencing chest discomfort in late May and was admitted to a hospital, where he succumbed despite medical intervention.

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Speaking from Dehradun, where Rana's mortal remains were brought, Bhaker said she was struggling to process the loss of the man who had stood by her during some of the most crucial phases of her shooting career.

"I still can't believe it," Manu told Olympics.com on Friday. "It is unbelievable news. I am struggling to process it. He was not just my coach, mentor or guide, but also a friend who understood me better than most people."

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Rana, one of India's most accomplished shooters, won multiple medals at the Commonwealth and Asian Games, including 13 gold medals. A former world junior champion, Olympian, and Padma Shri awardee, he later transitioned into a highly respected coaching role.

Rana played a crucial role in shaping Manu Bhaker's growth as a shooter, guiding her through both triumphs and setbacks in a partnership that went on to produce one of Indian sport's most notable comeback narratives.

Their relationship extended well beyond the shooting range, reflecting a deep personal bond built on trust and mentorship.

"There were times when he was strict, and there were times when he simply listened," Manu recalled. "He always wanted the best from me, even when I did not understand it at the time. Looking back now, every lesson he taught me had a purpose."

"When we started working together again, it felt like coming home," Manu said. "He knew when I was confident, when I was nervous and when I needed support. He always found a way to bring out the best in me."

Under Rana's guidance, Manu rediscovered her confidence and belief before going on to become the first Indian, post-independence, to win two medals at a single Olympic Games at Paris 2024.

"Every medal, every success, every moment on the podium will always remind me of him," Manu said. "A part of those victories belongs to him because he never stopped believing in me, even during the most difficult phases of my career."

"He taught me how to fight, how to stay grounded and how to never give up," she said. "The lessons he gave me will stay with me forever".

"It was discipline and commitment that he taught me every single day," Manu summed up Jaspal Rana's impact. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)