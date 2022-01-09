Sydney, Jan 9 (AP) Felix Auger-Aliassime clinched the ATP Cup title for Canada on Sunday with a 7-6 (3), 6-3 singles victory over Roberto Bautista Agut to give his country an insurmountable 2-0 lead against Spain.

Denis Shapovalov opened the match for Canada with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Pablo Carreno Busta.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Shrewsbury, FA Cup 2021-22 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch Live Telecast of Football Match TV & Score Updates in IST?.

Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov won a deciding doubles against Russia on Saturday in the semifinals to knock out the defending champions. And with the title on the line, they played their best tennis to defeat two-time finalists Spain.

"The emotions are unbelievable," Auger-Aliassime said on the ATP website.

Also Read | Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of KBFC vs HFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

"There's no better feeling than winning. We left everything out there. We came back from far in this competition, losing our first four matches. But we never stopped believing.”

Auger-Aliassime saved 10 of the 11 break points he faced and had 15 aces.

Shapovalov had lost four of five previous matches against Carreno Busta.

"Couldn't have wished for a better start. If it wasn't for Denis the past two days, we wouldn't be here right now," Auger-Aliassime said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)