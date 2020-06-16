Sports News | Maria Alves Extends Contract with Juventus

Turin [Italy], June 16 (ANI): Juventus on Monday announced that Maria Alves has extended her contract with the club until 2021.

The Brazilian joined the club at the start of the 2019/20 season.

"After a debut campaign with Juventus Women, Maria Alves' journey will continue at the club until 2021 following her contract extension," the club said in a statement.

In her 13 appearances, Maria Alves first got onto the scoresheet on Matchday 3 against Florentina, before going on to find the back of the net against Hellas Verona, Roma, and Tavagnacco in the league, and Fortitudo Mozzecane in the Coppa Italia.

She also featured in the Italian Super Cup final against Fiorentina, where she took home a winner's medal, her first with Juventus. (ANI)

