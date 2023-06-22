Assen [Netherlands], June 22 (ANI): The Repsol Honda Team arrive in the Netherlands for the last round before the summer break, Marc Marquez is back after missing the Grand Prix in Germany with Iker Lecuona alongside him as Joan Mir continues his recovery.

After a bruising weekend in Germany, Marc Marquez will return to the Repsol Honda Team RC213V to compete at round eight. The Dutch round is known for intense battles around 4.54 kilometre-long circuit, the fast and flowing nature of the track often keeping multiple riders battling together. Marquez has twice won the race in Assen in the premier class and has only once finished off the podium - in 2021. He and the team arrive with realistic expectations and know that it will be another weekend focusing on improvements and the future.

Also Read | Ashes 2023: 'If You're Going to Talk Back It Up With Skills', Former Aussie Captain Ricky Ponting Sends Warning to England Pacer Ollie Robinson.

The other side of the Repsol Honda Team box will see Iker Lecuona make his second appearance of the year. Joan Mir will continue to recover at home with the aim of returning to action at the British GP fully fit after a challenging start to the year. Lecuona made his Repsol Honda Team debut at the Spanish round earlier in the year, putting together a consistent weekend and finishing both the Sprint race and the Grand Prix. In 2022, the 23-year-old claimed his debut WorldSBK podium at the Dutch circuit.

"I arrive in Assen looking to put the hard weekend in Germany behind me. We have one more race before the summer break and the objective is to gather a lot of good data for the engineers so they can work over these next weeks. This is the focus for the weekend, we need to remain calm and approach the weekend with a clear plan, " said Honda rider Marc Marquez.

Also Read | England Women vs Australia Women One-Off Test 2023 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of ENG W vs AUS W Women’s Ashes Cricket Match on Sony Sports With Time in IST.

"First of all I want to wish Joan all the best in his recovery. I am excited to join the team again, it's a true honour. Assen is a circuit I like, I got my first WorldSBK podium there so hopefully we can have another good weekend like in Jerez. I am still recovering a bit after the crash in Misano, so this will be a good physical test too. Let's ride!" said Honda rider Iker Lecuona. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)