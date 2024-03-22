New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Olympic bronze medallist MC Mary Kom thanked the Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha for appointing her as the chef de mission on Thursday for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

Mary is the first female boxer in boxing history to have captured six world titles. The five-time Asian champion was the first female boxer from India to take home a gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games.

The experienced pugilist won a bronze medal in the London 2012 Olympic Games, leaving any record or title untouched. She introduced herself to the world at the age of 18 at the inaugural world meet in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

"This is a huge honour and responsibility and I want to thank our legendary IOA president Ms. P.T.Usha and also my colleagues at the IOA for entrusting me with this responsibility. Together we look forward to support our athletes in every way possible for the best-ever performance in Paris. Last but not the least, I want to thank the Sports Ministry and our dynamic sports minister for continuing to be a pillar of support to the entire community. @WeAreTeamIndia @PTUshaOfficial," Mary wrote on X.

Also, ace table tennis player Sharath Kamal was elected as India's flagbearer for the upcoming mega event which will take place from July 26 to August 11.

The World No. 88 has won the national table tennis championship a record 10 times. He has won 13 medals at the CWG, including seven golds. He has also won two medals at the Asian Games. The legendary TT player is also a three-time bronze medalist at the World Championships. (ANI)

