Bad Homburg, Jun 28 (AP) Spanish player Rebeka Masarova upset fifth-seeded Bianca Andreescu 6-3, 6-2 but Liudmila Samsonova survived a scare to reach the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open.

Second-seeded Samsonova needed 2 hours, 37 minutes to beat Czech player Linda Noskova 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3 at the grass-court tournament. Samsonova awaits the winner between Katerina Siniakova and Evgeniya Rodina in the next round.

American Emma Navarro beat Alizé Cornet of France 7-5, 7-6 (6) to reach the quarterfinals. The 22-year-old Navarro will next play Masarova, who converted five of her eight break point opportunities against Andreescu, without facing any from the Canadian player.

Eighth-seeded Varvara Gracheva of France beat Italy's Sara Errani 6-2, 7-5 for a quarterfinal match against Mayar Sherif or Lucia Bronzetti. (AP)

