Ahmedabad, Feb 26 (PTI) Om Prakash Chouhan of Mhow dominated the final day's proceedings to win the Glade One Masters 2021 with a massive four-shot margin at 17-under-199 here on Friday.

Chouhan shot a five-under-67 at the Glade One Golf Resort to make up for his heartbreaking loss on the PGTI last week.

Gurugram's Manu Gandas took the second place at 13-under-203 after firing a one-under-71 in the final round.

In a unique format, the first two rounds of the tournament consisted of nine holes each. The cut was applied after 18 holes. The third and fourth rounds comprised 18 holes each. The tournament was played over a total of 54 holes.

Chouhan (35-33-64-67), the overnight joint leader along with Manu Gandas, was off to a flying start with birdies on the second and third, thanks to his accurate lob wedge approach shots that left him short putts.

He all but ran away with the match after his eagle-birdie on the eighth and ninth gave him a six-shot lead over nearest rival Gandas who was one-over at the turn.

Chouhan produced a magical pitching wedge shot from the fairway bunker on the eighth for the second day in succession as he once again found the hole from 115 yards and picked up an eagle-two just like he had done in round three. The birdie on the ninth came as a result of a 15-feet conversion.

"I'm relieved to have won today especially after the disappointment of last week. I had told myself at the start of this event that I will not repeat the mistakes of last week. The previous week was one of the rare occasions when I played in the leader group during the final round and did not win," he said.

"I have now won six times while playing in the leader group in round four. When I'm in a good position I generally don't let the opportunity slip away. But that didn't happen last week so that was a big lesson for me," the 34-year-old added.

Chouhan's sixth career win earned him a prize money cheque of Rs 4,84,950 and lifted him from 23rd to 13th place in the PGTI Order of Merit.

He will earn three Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points for his win that is likely to push him up significantly from his current world ranking of 823.

Gandas (35-30-67-71), the other overnight joint leader, picked up six birdies on Friday but at the same time conceded a bogey and two double-bogeys to post a 71. He did not pose any threat to Chouhan during the round. However, he ended up matching his previous best result on the PGTI with his runner-up finish.

Delhi's Rashid Khan (69), Faridabad's Abhinav Lohan (68) and Gurugram's Veer Ahlawat (69) took joint third place at eight-under-208.

Chandigarh's Karandeep Kochhar kept his lead intact in the PGTI Order of Merit after his tied eighth finish at six-under-210.

