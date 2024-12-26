Melbourne [Australia], December 26 (ANI): Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Pycroft on Thursday became the fourth person to officiate in 100 men's Test matches as a match referee, according to ICC.

Pycroft achieved the milestone during the Boxing Day Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Pycroft played three Tests and 20 ODIs for Zimbabwe between 1983 and 1992. He joins a group of three match referees to have previously reached the mark.

Ex-Sri Lanka batter Ranjan Madugalle has filled the role the most times in men's Test matches having stood as match referee on a total of 225 occasions, while New Zealander Jeff Crowe (125 times) and former England opener Chris Broad (123) were the only other people to have reached triple figures until today.

Pycroft said that it has been a great honour and pleasure being on the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. He thanked ICC for its support.

"It has been a great honour and pleasure being on the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees over the years, and to have been afforded the opportunity to officiate all over the world, embracing different cultures. I would like to thank the ICC for its support, my fellow Match Officials, past and present, for their professionalism and friendship, and my wife, Karen, and my family, for their encouragement and tolerance," Pycroft was quoted by ICC as saying.

He added that it was a rewarding journey for him and he would treasure the moment of the voyage.

"It has been a rewarding journey, and I have treasured every moment of it," he added.

Pycroft has also officiated in 238 Men's ODIs, 174 Men's T20Is, and 21 Women's T20Is since 2009.

Currently, with the ongoing BGT series level at 1-1, both sides will be playing the much-anticipated Boxing Day Test intending to secure an all-important series lead needed to push a case for the ICC World Test Championship final. (ANI)

