Copenhagen, Jun 12 (AP) Denmark's match against Finland at the European Championship has been suspended.

The match was stopped after Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field.

Eriksen was taken off on a stretcher after needing medical attention for about 10 minutes.

Eriksen collapsed untouched near the end of the first half and was immediately surrounded by medical personnel. His teammates then formed a shielding wall around him.

The Finland players huddled by their bench and eventually walked off the field while Eriksen was still getting treatment. Eriksen was carried off to a loud ovation.

Eriksen was given chest compressions after collapsing on the field. (AP)

