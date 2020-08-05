Manchester [UK], Aug 5 (ANI): Manchester City have announced that Matilde Fidalgo has left the club, making a move to S.L Benfica.

"Manchester City Football Club can confirm defender Matilde Fidalgo has joined S.L Benfica," the club said in a statement.

Also Read | Manchester United Transfer News Update: Red Devils Identify Second Summer Target After Jadon Sancho.

The Portuguese international joined Manchester City in May 2019 from SC Braga. In the 2019/20 season, she made five appearances in all competitions.

"All associated with Manchester City would like to thank Matilde for her efforts during her time at the Club and wish her all the best in her future endeavours," Manchester City's statement read. (ANI)

Also Read | Rain Stops Play | PAK 36/1 in 15.4 Overs | Pakistan vs England Live Score Updates 1st Test 2020 Day 1: Jofra Archer Removes Abid Ali.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)