New Delhi [India] April 6 (ANI): New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry's comeback to Somerset for the 2025 County Championship has been postponed due to a knee injury.

Henry was scheduled to arrive at Somerset on April 7 for an 11-week period, but his start has been pushed back as he goes through a "phased rehabilitation programme" with New Zealand's medical staff, as per a report by Wisden.

The fast bowler was withdrawn from the 2025 Champions Trophy final against India after incurring a shoulder injury in the semi-final against South Africa. A later knee problem also kept him out during the ODI series versus Pakistan.

Somerset's Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry, expressed disappointment over Matt's injury and its impact on the upcoming season. He emphasized the importance of Matt's health and assured fans that they are working towards his return in 2025.

"Obviously, this is frustrating news for Matt as well as our Somerset Members and supporters who we know were looking forward to seeing Matt in the club colours again in April, Matt's health, fitness and wellbeing are everyone's priority, and we will continue to connect and collaborate with all parties over the next few weeks. We are all working towards seeing Matt at the Cooper Associates County Ground in 2025, and as soon as we have any further updates, we will let our members and supporters know." Andy Hurry said, as quoted by Wisden.

Henry has previous County Championship experience in England, having played for Worcestershire, Derbyshire, and Kent. In 2023, he excelled for Somerset, concluding as the T20 Blast's top wicket-taker and securing 32 wickets in only six Championship matches. In total, he has 146 wickets in the County Championship.

With Tim Southee retired and Trent Boult no longer a consistent presence, Henry has emerged as New Zealand's primary fast bowler. He completed the recent Champions Trophy as the leading wicket-taker and has demonstrated equal dependability in Tests, spearheading New Zealand's bowling with 48 wickets at an average of 18. 58 in the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle - the highest by any New Zealand bowler. (ANI)

