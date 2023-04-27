London [UK], April 27 (ANI): Matt Parkinson will play for Durham against Derbyshire in the County Championship on Thursday, after joining the club from Lancashire on a two-week loan.

Durham Cricket announced the loan signing of Matt Parkinson on Wednesday.

Also Read | Badminton Asia Championships 2023: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy in Pre-Quarterfinals; Lakshya Sen Crashes Out.

"Parkinson's arrival to Durham comes following the back injury sustained by Matt Kuhnemann during last week's game against Glamorgan," Durham Cricket said in a statement.

With 46 first-class games to his name, Parkinson has claimed 150 first-class wickets which includes his best of 7/126 against Kent. While his career-best match haul of 10-165 came against Sussex during the 2019 season.

Also Read | RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: Virat Kohli Reaches New Milestone At Chinnaswamy Stadium, Dinesh Karthik Registers Unwanted Record.

The 26-year-old has picked up 13 international wickets to date and made his England Test debut last summer against New Zealand at Lord's.

Parkinson has made just one first-class appearance for Lancashire this season, where he secured his sixth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

The right-arm bowler's loan period with Durham covers this week's match against Derbyshire.

"Following conversations between Matt and the club's coaching staff, it was agreed that game time in the County Championship would be preferable," Mark Chilton, Lancashire director of cricket performance, said.

"Earlier this week, an opportunity arose for Matt to join Durham on loan and the deal has been agreed between both counties and the player," he added.

"This is a great opportunity for him to get some more overs under his belt in a more competitive environment. We are looking forward to seeing how he performs and to welcoming him back into the squad," Chilton said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)