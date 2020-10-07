Bristol [UK], October 7 (ANI): Gloucestershire Cricket on Wednesday announced that left-arm fast bowler Matt Taylor has signed a contract extension until the end of the 2022 season.

The 26-year-old cricketer, who made his first appearance for The Shire in a List-A match in 2011, has been a key cog in the bowling wheel of Gloucestershire.

"I am delighted to extend my contract with Gloucestershire. I love playing for this great Club and feel as though we are moving in a positive direction," said Taylor in an official statement.

"I hope I can contribute to us winning more trophies and having continued success on and off the field," he added.

Taylor played a key role in the Bob Willis Trophy for Gloucestershire, bowling the second-highest number of overs (115) and scalping 11 wickets with his best figures of 3/43 coming against Glamorgan at Cardiff.

He took eight wickets in the Vitality Blast including 3/29 in an important match against the Birmingham Bears at Bristol.

"It's great news that Matt has extended his contract at Gloucestershire. He's been an important part of our bowling attack over the past few seasons and we look forward to continuing his development with the Club," said Richard Dawson, Gloucestershire Head Coach.

Matt has taken over 200 wickets for Gloucestershire in all formats. During last year's County Championship promotion-winning season, Matt bagged 29 wickets. (ANI)

