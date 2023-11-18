Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Nov 18 (AP) Matt Wallace has tied a European tour record by making nine consecutive birdies, all of them on the back nine Saturday for a 12-under 60 in the DP World Tour Championship.

Wallace had a chance at only the second 59 in European tour history. He had 202 yards to the green on the par-5 18th on the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates. But, he hit into a bunker and hit out to inches from the cup for a tap-in birdie.

Also Read | IND vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final: Glenn Maxwell Will Have To Bowl Very Well if Indian Batters Handle Adam Zampa Well, Says Ian Chappell.

The nine consecutive birdies equal the European tour record set by James Nitties of Australia in the 2019 Vic Open and Bernd Wiesberger in the 2017 Maybank Championship in Malaysia. Wallace also tied the tour record with 12 birdies in one round, last done by Raphaël Jacquelin in the 2013 Turkish Open.

Wallace holed from 30 feet on the 10th hole and from 18 feet on the 11th. The rest of the way, two birdies were from 6 feet and the rest were from 3 feet or closer.

Also Read | Germany vs Turkey, International Friendly 2023 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of GER vs TUR on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

“That was fun,” Wallace said as he walked off the course.

Players were allowed to lift and clean their golf balls in the short grass because of soggy conditions from overnight rain. Wiesberger played under the same conditions when he first set the European tour record. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)