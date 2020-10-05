Milan [Italy], October 5 (ANI): Inter Milan on Monday announced that Matteo Darmian has joined the club on loan.

However, there is an obligation to make the transfer permanent upon the expiry of the loan.

Also Read | Marcus Rashford, David De Gea and Harry Maguire Issue Apologies After Manchester United’s 6-1 Home Defeat Against Tottenham Hotspur.

"Matteo Darmian is officially a new Inter player. The 30-year-old Italian defender has joined the Nerazzurri from Parma Calcio on an initial loan deal, with there being an obligation to make the transfer permanent upon the expiry of the loan," Inter Milan said in a statement.

Inter Milan have so far played three matches in this season of Serie A, registering two wins and a draw. Currently placed on the fourth position, the team will now take on AC Milan on October 17. (ANI)

Also Read | Juventus President Andrea Agnelli Defends Club's Decision to Name Starting XI Despite No-Show From Napoli for Serie A 2020-21 Match, Says Club Was Following COVID-19 Protocols.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)