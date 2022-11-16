Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 16 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson on Wednesday said that star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who is out due to a leg injury, will be back well before the next edition of the league to join his side's campaign.

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was ruled out of cricket for an extended period after suffering a broken leg in "a freak accident" at a birthday party in Melbourne on Saturday.

"There is a little concern with Glenn Maxwell, heading to the retention phase with a broken leg. We wish him a speedy recovery. We have information that he will be back well before the IPL (next year)," said Hesson in a video posted by RCB on Wednesday.

Notably, Maxwell is not in the best of form this year in the shortest format. In 19 matches, he has scored 315 runs at an average of 19.68 in 18 innings. Only one half-century has come out of his bat, with his best score being 54*.

He had a solid T20 World Cup though, scoring 118 runs at an average of 39.33 with a strike rate of 161.64 and a fifty. He also took three wickets for his side. Aussies crashed out of the tournament in the Super 12 stage and failed to defend their title.

Maxwell is one of RCB's core players ever since he was bought in 2021. In his 28 matches for the side, he has scored 814 runs at an average of 33.91 with seven fifties. He has also taken nine wickets for the side.

His 2021 season with RCB saw him score 513 runs in 15 matches at an average of 42.75 with six half-centuries. He also took three wickets that season. Statistically, it is his best IPL season.

Coming to his injury, The all-rounder is ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against England beginning this week and will undergo a lengthy rehabilitation after fracturing his left fibula on Saturday. He slipped while running in a backyard with a friend and his leg became trapped.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have retained most of their big names for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, with West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford being the only big name the franchise released.

The core team consisting of Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood has been retained. The side had earlier traded Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff to Mumbai Indians.

After qualifying for playoffs three consecutive times, RCB has chosen to count on its core players to win them their maiden trophy, who could also get support from youngsters like Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai and Finn Allen.

The side still has INR 8.75 crore left in their purse and two overseas slots to fill as well.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Players released: Jason Behrendorff, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford

Current squad: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep. (ANI)

