Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) Mumbai Cricket Association chief Vijay Patil on Monday felicitated New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel, who became only the third bowler to take all 10 wickets in an innings.

The Mumbai-born Ajaz joined Jim Laker and Anil Kumble in the rare 10-wicket club after taking all 10 wickets of India's first innings in the second Test which the hosts won by 372 runs.

"MCA President Vijay Patil felicitated Ajaz Patel with the score sheet and a momento," a senior MCA official told PTI.

He also said that the Kiwi spinner did his bit for the upcoming MCA museum.

"Ajaz Patel handed over ball and T-shirt for the museum," the official added.

Patel had spent in childhood in Mumbai and his cousin stays in suburban Jogeshwari.

