Sports News | McGinn Breaks Scotland's 28-year-old World Cup Goal Drought in Haiti Triumph

Massachusetts [US], June 14 (ANI): Scotland marked their long-awaited return to the FIFA World Cup with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Haiti in their Group C opener at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Saturday, thanks to a decisive first-half strike from captain John McGinn.

Playing in their first World Cup match of the 21st century, Steve Clarke's side climbed to the top of Group C after securing their first World Cup win since 1990.

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Scotland started brightly and nearly opened the scoring within three minutes when Ben Doak forced Haiti goalkeeper Johny Placide into a smart low save after an incisive run. Haiti responded with a spell of pressure, but Scotland's defence remained composed as Angus Gunn was rarely troubled.

The Scots came close again in the 17th minute when Scott McTominay's powerful first-time effort from the edge of the area flashed narrowly wide of the post. Their persistence paid off just before the half-hour mark when McGinn finally broke the deadlock.

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After Placide blocked Che Adams' close-range attempt, the loose ball fell kindly for McGinn, whose deflected shot found the net to end Scotland's 28-year wait for a World Cup goal. The strike also made the Aston Villa midfielder Scotland's oldest goalscorer at a World Cup final.

Roared on by a vocal travelling support, Scotland nearly doubled their advantage shortly afterwards, but Lawrence Shankland headed narrowly wide from a dangerous Doak delivery. Haiti remained a threat and almost equalised before the break when Ruben Providence's fierce effort slipped through Gunn's grasp, although Scottish defenders reacted quickly to clear the danger.

The second half produced fewer clear opportunities, with Haiti pushing forward in search of a historic first World Cup point. Providence continued to trouble Scotland's backline, while Wilson Isidor and Frantzdy Pierrot both came close to finding an equaliser.

McGinn missed a chance to seal the contest midway through the second period, dragging his effort wide under pressure from Ricardo Ade. However, Scotland's defence stood firm during a late Haitian surge to preserve the narrow lead.

The victory gives Scotland an ideal start to their campaign ahead of daunting Group C encounters against Morocco and Brazil, while Haiti are left searching for points from their remaining fixtures. (ANI)

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