Birmingham, Jul 31 (PTI) Weightlifter Bindyarani Devi (55kg) clinched a silver in the women's 55kg as India continued its medal rush at the Commonwealth Games here.

Bindyarani lifted a total weight of 202kg (86kg+116kg) to finish second on Saturday.

With the 116kg clean and jerk lift, which was also her personal best, Bindyarani smashed the Games record.

Nigeria's Adijat Adenike Olarinoye also obliterated the Games record in snatch and total effort with an aggregate of 203kg (92kg+111kg) to win the gold medal.

Local favourite Fraer Morrow finished third with a total lift of 198kg (86kg+109kg).

Earlier, Mirabai Chanu had provided India its first gold while Sanket Sargar and Gururaja Poojary had clinched silver and bronze medals respectively.

