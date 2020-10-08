Dubai [UAE], October 8 (ANI): Australia skipper Meg Lanning has recaptured the top position for batters in the ICC women's ODI player rankings after playing a leading role in her side's 3-0 whitewash of New Zealand that saw the six-time world champions record 21 consecutive wins in the format.

The 28-year-old aggregated 163 runs in two matches, including a Player of the Match performance of 101* in the second fixture, which helped her advance four places and dislodge West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor from the top.

Also Read | Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Sharjah Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for RR vs DC IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

This is the fifth time that Lanning has grabbed the top spot, the last occasion being in October 2018. She has been number one for a total of 902 days since the first time in November 2014.

Rachael Haynes, who led the side in the final ODI after Lanning was ruled out due to a hamstring injury, was another batter to make quick progress. Haynes has gained seven places to reach a career-best 13th position after finishing as the most prolific scorer in the series with 222 runs that comprised knocks of 44, 82 and 96.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan Delivers His Popular Dialogue, 'Rahul Naam toh Suna Hoga', As Rahul Tripathi Picks up the Man of the Match Award After KKR vs CSK, IPL 2020.

Left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen's eight wickets in the series, which included a haul of 4/36 in the second match, helped consolidate her position at the top of the table for bowlers with a career-best 804 rating points. She had started the series at 754 rating points, only four points less than her previous best of 758 recorded last year.

The first time Jonassen topped the ODI bowlers' list was in July 2017 and she has been number one for 599 days spread over six spells, including the ongoing one that commenced in October 2019.

Spinners Georgia Wareham (up from 35th to 24th) and Sophie Molineux (re-entered at 44th) have made notable headway in the latest update.

For New Zealand, formerly top-ranked Amy Satterthwaite has re-entered the ODI rankings in fifth position after scoring 111 runs in the series, even as another former captain, Suzie Bates, has lost a place in the top 10. Maddy Green has gained 18 places to reach 47th position after scoring 78 runs in the series.

All-rounder Amelia Kerr has advanced five places to 13th among bowlers after six scalps in the series while fast bowler Lea Tahuhu (re-entered at 22nd) and Rosemary Mair (up 14 places to 49th) are the others from the side to move up the rankings.

In the ICC women's ODI team rankings, Australia and New Zealand remain in first and fifth positions, respectively.

Australia have gained two points since the annual rankings update last week to move up to 162 points while New Zealand have lost two during the series and are now on 92. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)